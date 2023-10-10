UP Shocker: Girl Dies By Suicide After Jumping Off Bridge In Muzaffarnagar; CCTV Video Surfaces

Girl Dies By Suicide After Jumping Off Bridge | Twitter

Muzaffarnagar: In a shocking incident a girl died by suicide after jumping off a bridge in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar. The incident was caught on camera when the girl was jumping off the bridge. The video of the suicide is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the girl climbs the side wall of the bridge and jumps into the river and dies after drowning into the river. The girl died after jumping into the water from the bridge.

The girl jumped off the bridge into the water

As per reports, the incident occurred on Sunday (October 8) in Ganganahar that falls under the Khatauli Kotwali area. The girl who seems to be in her teens came walking on the bridge and then went to the sidewall of the bridge, the woman then climbed the side wall after watching down the bridge for sometime and then jumped off the bridge into the water. There were vehicles passing by when the girl committed suicide by jumping off the bridge.

The reason for the girl taking the extreme step is not known yet

The reason for the girl taking the extreme step is not known yet. The police has initiated a probe into the matter after the video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The police reached the spot and took the dead body of the girl into custody and have sent the dead body for post-mortem. The girl has not been identified yet and the police is now engaged in identifying the girl and also it is probing for the reason behind the suicide of the girl.

Govt should take necessary actions to avoid such incidents

The government should take necessary actions to avoid such incidents of suicides by the youngsters in the country. There have been many cases of suicides that are coming to the fore in recent past. Rajasthan was hitting the headlines lately as the NEET students were committing suicides in Kota. The family of the youngsters also need to take care of their young ones and should see to it that they are not going through any depression or stress. And should talk to them and provide them strength to avoid such incidents.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no. | AASRA

