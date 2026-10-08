Mumbai Crime: Fake FMGE Certificates Issued To Failed Candidates, 3 Arrested; 16 Foreign Medical Graduates Under Scanner

Maharashtra Cyber Police are probing an alleged network accused of supplying forged FMGE and medical registration documents to foreign medical graduates | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Cyber Police have busted an alleged racket that provided fake Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) certificates and other forged documents to foreign medical graduates who had failed the mandatory screening examination required to practise medicine in India. Three persons have been arrested in connection with the case and have been remanded in judicial custody till October 19.

The arrested accused have been identified as Varun Prataprao Akhade (28), a resident of Buldhana; Sanket Prabhakar Unhale (26), from Buldhana; and Rahul Gopal Patil (35), a resident of Nashik.

The case came to light after Rakesh Balaji Waghmare (40), manager with the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC), lodged a complaint after documents submitted by certain candidates during the online registration process were found to be suspicious.

According to the police remand application, the accused allegedly targeted foreign medical graduates who had failed the FMGE screening test conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), New Delhi.

They allegedly provided candidates with fake FMGE scorecards, provisional medical registration certificates, internship completion certificates and other documents to help them obtain medical registration.

Forged Documents And Payments

During the investigation, police seized mobile phones from accused Akhade and Unhale and created forensic images of the devices. Their examination allegedly revealed their contact with accused Rahul Patil, who was subsequently arrested.

Police alleged that Patil had prepared the forged documents for the candidates. During questioning, he allegedly disclosed that he charged between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 25 lakh per candidate for preparing the documents. Investigators are also probing allegations that he collected identity and educational documents, including Aadhaar and PAN cards, voter ID, Class 10 and 12 certificates, passport copies, degree apostille documents, internship completion certificates, caste and domicile certificates, bonafide certificates and other college documents.

The police suspect that the accused had also made arrangements to provide fake internship certificates and obtain permanent medical registration for candidates.

16 Candidates Under Scanner

According to the investigation, Patil and his alleged associates prepared fake documents for 16 foreign medical graduates who had failed the FMGE examination. Police suspect that the accused provided them with forged scorecards, provisional medical registration certificates, internship completion certificates and other documents.

Investigators are examining how the accused obtained access credentials to the Maharashtra Medical Council's online registration portal and how the forged documents were uploaded. Police said the accused have not disclosed who provided them with the portal login credentials.

Bhopal, Delhi Links Being Probed

Police have also identified alleged associates of Patil, including Dharmendra from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, and Shivam Singh from Delhi. Patil allegedly told investigators that he retained a commission from the money received from candidates and paid the remaining amount to these associates, who allegedly prepared the forged documents.

The police are now trying to trace the two alleged associates and other suspected members of the network. Investigators are also examining whether the racket operated in other states.

Police said Akhade was also allegedly in contact with Patil and other wanted accused and is suspected to have been part of a network involved in providing fake FMGE certificates.

Digital Evidence Being Examined

Investigators are conducting a technical analysis of the accused persons' mobile phones, including calls, chats, emails and other digital evidence. Police are also examining financial transactions to establish the flow of money and identify other members of the alleged racket.

The police are investigating who created the forged documents, where they were prepared, how they were uploaded to the MMC portal and whether anyone assisted the accused in obtaining access to the registration system.

The investigation is also examining the alleged involvement of 16 other persons who were reportedly in contact with the accused.

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The three arrested accused were initially sought to be remanded in police custody for further investigation, including tracing the alleged associates in Bhopal and Delhi and confronting the accused with the digital and documentary evidence.

The court has now remanded the three accused in judicial custody till October 19. Police are continuing their investigation to uncover the complete chain behind the alleged fake FMGE certificate racket.

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