Mumbai Crime: Fake BMC Officer Held For Demanding ₹15,000 From Juhu Musician | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A former clean-up marshal was arrested by the Juhu police on Monday for allegedly impersonating a BMC official and demanding ₹15,000 from a musician over debris dumped outside his residence during renovation work.



According to the FIR, Arvind Mehra, 71, a music industry professional residing in Juhu, Vile Parle (West), has been undergoing interior renovation work in his flat for the past 15 days. Due to the ongoing work, debris had been temporarily kept inside the society compound. The society had been informed in advance, and necessary permission had been obtained.



Mehra’s house staff, Ramprasad Sharma, 59, informed him that over the past four days, an individual had approached him claiming to be an employee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The man allegedly warned that the flat owner could be fined ₹1.5 lakh for dumping debris and suggested that the matter could be “settled” to avoid the penalty.

On April 6, in the morning, the building’s security guard, Dharmendra Kumar, informed Mehra that BMC officials had arrived to take action regarding the debris. A staff member went downstairs and found a man standing near the debris in the society compound. When questioned, the individual claimed to be a BMC officer, said he wanted to meet the flat owner, and showed an identity card.



He was then taken to Mehra’s flat on the seventh floor. When asked about his purpose, the man reiterated that he was a BMC officer and stated that Mehra could be fined up to ₹1.5 lakh for the debris. He further said that if the fine was not paid, the matter could be “settled.” He then asked to inspect the flat and entered the premises.



During the interaction, he allegedly said, “I will cancel the ₹1.5 lakh fine if you pay me ₹15,000.” This raised suspicion, following which Mehra alerted the police.



A beat marshal arrived at the spot and questioned the suspect, who identified himself as Kevan Kiran Joshi, 36, a resident of Usha Kunj Chawl in Jogeshwari West. When asked for his identity card, he produced a BMC ID showing him as a supervisor in the K West ward. However, upon further questioning, he admitted that he was not currently employed with the BMC and had previously worked as a clean-up marshal. He also stated that the initiative had since been discontinued.



Based on a complaint filed by Mehra’s staff member, Ramprasad Sharma, the Juhu police registered a case against Joshi under Sections 324(4) (criminal trespass) and 204 (personating a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. He was subsequently arrested on Monday.

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