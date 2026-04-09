Mumbai Crime: Escaped Habitual Offender Re-Arrested In Virar After Tea Stall Dispute Exposes Identity

Escaped accused caught in Virar after tea stall argument raises suspicion among police | File Photo

Mumbai, April 9: A habitual offender who had escaped from police custody at a Mumbai Sessions Court has been re-arrested by Bolinj Police in Virar following a dispute at a tea stall.

Accused escapes from court custody

The accused, identified as Anthony Joseph (47), was earlier arrested in connection with an attempt-to-murder and firing case. He had fled from custody on April 7 while being produced before a Sessions Court in Colaba after being brought from Arthur Road Jail.

According to police, Joseph had escaped around 3 pm by pushing aside police personnel and fleeing from the court premises. A search operation was launched by Colaba Police to trace him.

Spotted after dispute at tea stall

Police said Joseph was spotted in the jurisdiction of Bolinj Police Station in Virar West. On Thursday morning around 10 am, he went to a tea stall near the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation’s Ward Committee office to have tea. However, after consuming tea, he allegedly refused to pay, leading to an argument.

Beat marshals Dinesh Sanap and security guard Akshay Desai noticed the commotion and intervened. During questioning, Joseph gave evasive answers, which raised suspicion. He was then detained and taken to the police station.

Identity revealed during interrogation

Senior Police Inspector Prakash Kawale and Police Sub-Inspector Navnath Kadam conducted a detailed interrogation, during which Joseph initially concealed his identity but later confessed to having escaped from the Sessions Court.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 3) Suhas Bavche confirmed the development and praised the alertness of the beat marshals and security personnel involved in the arrest.

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History of criminal offences

Police records reveal that Joseph is a habitual offender with more than 20 cases registered against him since 2007, including burglary, theft, and offences under the POCSO Act, at police stations such as Colaba, Wadala, Sewri, LT Marg, and MRA Marg. He has also been externed from the city four times—in 2007, 2012, 2019, and 2022.

Further investigation is underway.

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