Mumbai Crime: Electrician Cheated Of 9.5 Lakh In Room Construction Scam; Bangur Nagar Police Arrests Main Accused | Representational Image

Bangur Nagar police arrested the main accused, Rajaram Laldhar Yadav, who fled with 9.5 lakh rupees from an electrician, promising to build a room inexpensively on a vacant plot owned by the victim, after four months.

How the crime unfolded

According to the police, Amar Bahadur Yadav, an electrician by profession residing in the Malad area, had met Rajaram two years ago. During their acquaintance, Rajaram had promised him an affordable room in Dharvali village, Malad.

With a 200-square-foot room available for twelve and a half lakhs, Amar Bahadur agreed to the deal. Rajaram had taken him to Dharvali village to build trust, showing him a vacant plot that he claimed to own. It was assured that a room would be constructed on this plot for Amar Bahadur.

Trusting Rajaram, Amar Bahadur paid him Rs 9.5 lakh in installments for the room. However, even after receiving the money, Rajaram did not commence construction. He claimed a dispute with the plot's owner and suggested alternative locations like Patelwadi in Marve or Akashvani in Malvani. Despite repeated requests, he failed to show the promised places or initiate room construction.

Fraudster arrested after 3 months on the run

Realizing he was being deceived, Amar Bahadur lodged a complaint with the Bangur Nagar police. After investigating the complaint, the police filed a case of embezzlement and fraud against Rajaram Yadav in July. He had been on the run for three months but was eventually arrested in connection with the same crime.

Read Also Mumbai Court Sends 31-Year-Old Man To Jail For Life For Killing Friend Over Money

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)