Mumbai Crime: Duo Including History-Sheeter, Stabs Ajit Group Office-Bearer

A 31-year-old office-bearer of Ajit Pawar's NCP was stabbed by a duo, including a history-sheeter, in the Sion Koliwada area on Thursday night following frequent quarrels. The victim has been identified as Vijaykumar Devendra from Chembur, who is the president of the taluka-level youth wing of the party. The main accused Murugan Devendra, 37, started picking up fights with Vijaykumar after the latter organised an event on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti in April, said his wife Meghala. Murugan and his aide Velu Devendra, 35, both residents of Sion Koliwada, were arrested on Friday. The victim has been admitted to the ICU of Sion Hospital, and is said to be critical.

According to the Antop Hill police, the motive behind the stabbing is an old fight between both the parties. In her police statement, Meghala said that her husband was active in the social activities in the area. Earlier, they (the victim and the accused) lived in the same building, however, Vijaykumar decided to shift to Chembur owing to Murugan's quarrels, said the wife. She alleged that he continued to fight with her husband for petty things.

“On May 23, my husband received a call from Murugan and the two argued about something. He then left home, saying that he was going out for a job-related matter. I kept calling him, but he didn't answer,” said Meghala. She continued that she received a call late at night from Devendra's number, but the caller was a friend. He informed that two-three people had stabbed him near the Makkavadi Junction, resulting in serious injuries.

As per the police, Murugan and his partner Velu stopped the victim’s bike, stabbed him with a sharp weapon and fled. Later, his friends took him to Sion Hospital. The hospital staff alerted the police, saying Vijaykumar was critical as the sharp object had penetrated deep into his internal organs.

Police said that Murugan has been named in several cases, including those of extortion and attempt to murder, against registered at the Antop Hill police station. The duo has been booked under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and the relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act. Both of them have been remanded to police custody for six days.