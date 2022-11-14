Mumbai: 24-yr-old Sion resident stabbed over fight in Holi | Representative

In a horrific stabbing, a 24-year-old man was so brutally assaulted that his mangled intestines were visible. The macabre incident was reported on Monday from Chunabhatti.

According to the police, the victim, a Sion resident, was passing by Suman Nagar, Chembur around 3.30 am on Sunday when his acquaintance showed up and suddenly assaulted him with a sharp object.

“The suspect knew the victim from early on and both were together on the day of Holi this year. They had a fight during the festival which escalated further but nobody was injured. However, keeping that anger in his mind, the suspect attacked the victim on Monday in a brutal manner,” said the police official. He was rushed to the hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

“Using our sources, we have arrested the accused and booked him under the Indian Penal Code section 307 (attempt to murder),” added the official. A case of attempt to murder has been registered against the suspect.