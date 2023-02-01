Mumbai Crime: Driver and his accomplice held for robbing woman by flashing toy gun in Dadar

Representative Image

The police have arrested two persons for a robbery at 'gunpoint' in Dadar. Kisan Ramchandra Bhawad and Santosh Bhagoji Kadav – the driver of the complainant – have been arrested in connection with the robbery.

According to the police, Bhawad visited the 70-year-old woman's house on Monday evening. He said he had been sent by Mr Raikar and had come to give her sweets. As soon as he entered the house, he pointed a pistol at the woman's neck and forcibly took gold ornaments worth Rs12 lakh from her iron cupboard. The police said sweets were distributed in the society the previous day and the suspects told the watchman they were distributing sweets again. This led the police to believe that the suspects were locals who were aware of the sweet distribution.

The police then traced the driver of the complainant and began questioning him, after which he confessed to the robbery and named his accomplice. An officer from Dadar police said the woman was threatened with a toy pistol before being taken into the kitchen where she was made to sit on a chair with her hands and feet tied up.

Senior police inspector Mahesh Mugutrao of Dadar police station said Kadav had planned the heist along with Bhawad and had told the latter that the woman would be alone at the time.