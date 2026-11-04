Mumbai Crime: DRI Seizes 7.85 Kg Hashish Hidden Inside Bathroom Mirror Shipped From US; Consignee Arrested

DRI officers uncovered 169 packets of hashish concealed inside the wooden frame of a bathroom mirror arriving from New York | File Photo

Mumbai, November 4, 2026: In a major breakthrough against transnational narcotics trafficking, the Mumbai Zonal Unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has intercepted an international courier consignment originating from New York, United States. The operation culminated in the seizure of 7.85 kilograms of high-grade hashish and the subsequent arrest of the principal consignee.

Hashish Hidden Inside Bathroom Mirror Frame

Acting on precise, actionable intelligence regarding a novel modus operandi, DRI operatives launched a targeted intervention at the International Courier Terminal in Mumbai. A suspicious package, officially declared in the manifest as a "framed bathroom wall mirror", was isolated for thorough forensic evaluation.

Upon closer physical examination, customs officers dismantled the wooden cuboidal borders of the mirror frame. The meticulous search revealed a sophisticated concealment mechanism: eight large primary packets hidden inside the hollowed structural framework.

Further extraction by the officers uncovered a total of 169 smaller, tightly wrapped packets containing a dense, blackish resinous substance of varying weights.

The intercepted material was immediately subjected to on-site chemical analysis using an NDPS field testing kit, which yielded a positive result for hashish.

The gross weight of the confiscated contraband was recorded at 7,850 grams (7.85 kg). The entire drug consignment was seized under the statutory provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Consignee Arrested, Further Probe Underway

Following the seizure, the DRI expanded its operational footprint to locate the intended recipient of the illegal shipment. Through advanced tracking and sustained investigative efforts, officers successfully identified and apprehended the consignee on November 2. The individual has been booked under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

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Anti-narcotics officials stated that further investigation is actively underway. A dedicated team is currently probing the broader infrastructure of the smuggling syndicate to map out the domestic distribution networks, identify secondary accomplices in India, and establish the international supply linkages operating out of the United States.

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