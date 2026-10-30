Mumbai Crime: DRI Seizes 3.01 Kg Amphetamine Concealed Inside Ladies' Suits On Delhi-Bengaluru Bus Intercepted Near Nagpur; 2 Arrested

DRI officials recover 3.01 kg of amphetamine concealed inside ladies' suits on a Delhi-Bengaluru passenger bus | File Photo

Mumbai, October 30, 2026: In a major crackdown against organised narcotics networks, the Mumbai Zone of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has dismantled an active inter-state drug trafficking syndicate.

The enforcement operation resulted in the recovery of 3.01 kilograms of Amphetamine. Two individuals operating as carriers for the syndicate have been arrested.

DRI Nagpur seized 3.01 kg of amphetamine worth approximately Rs. 2.4 crore from two passengers travelling by bus from Delhi to Bengaluru on October 28, 2026. The drugs were concealed inside three ladies’ suits. Both passengers were arrested under the NDPS Act and produced before a Nagpur court: DRI — IANS (@ians_india) October 30, 2026

DRI Intercepts Delhi-Bengaluru Bus

Acting on precise, actionable intelligence regarding the movement of contraband across state borders, DRI officers intercepted a private passenger bus en route from Delhi to Bengaluru.

The vehicle, which was passing through Nagpur, was intercepted and boarded by the investigative team at the Bhagimari Toll Plaza situated on National Highway 47 (NH-47).

Drugs Concealed In Traditional Garments

During a comprehensive inspection of the passengers' belongings, officers noticed three pieces of traditional ladies' suits that felt unusually heavy. A deeper search of the garments exposed white-coloured pouches strategically concealed within the fabric layers. Upon opening these hidden compartments, investigators found transparent polythene packets tightly packed with a white crystalline substance.

The onboard team extracted representative samples from each of the three recovered packets to conduct preliminary chemical examinations. The field-testing kits yielded a positive indication for Amphetamine, a highly regulated psychotropic substance under Indian law.

3.01 Kg Consignment Seized Under NDPS Act

The entire consignment of 3.01 kg was confiscated under the statutory provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Initial interrogation revealed that the smugglers were frequently changing buses to evade highway checkpoints and railway security. Their planned transit route spanned from Delhi through Bhopal, Nagpur and Hyderabad before its final scheduled delivery in Bengaluru.

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Accused Remanded To DRI Custody

The two arrested accused were formally produced before a designated local court on Thursday, where the agency secured their custody for further interrogation.

DRI officials are currently conducting follow-up investigations to trace the backward and forward linkages of the syndicate, aiming to identify the primary suppliers in Delhi and the intended recipients in South India.

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