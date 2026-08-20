Mumbai Crime: DRI Busts Novel Attempt To Smuggle 56 Kg Methamphetamine Concealed With Maize; 2 Arrested

DRI officers seized around 56 kg of methamphetamine allegedly concealed with maize at Nava Sheva Port | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, August 19, 2026: The officers of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have foiled a major attempt to illegally export a significant quantity of Methamphetamine from India to Saudi Arabia. Around 56 kg Methamphetamine in powdery form was recovered from an export consignment at the Nava Sheva Port, officials informed on Wednesday.

Drug Concealed With Maize

In an intelligence-led operation conducted by DRI, around 56 kg Methamphetamine in powdery form was recovered from an export consignment at the Nava Sheva Port.

The contraband drug had been ingeniously mixed with maize in one of the 351 bags contained in this consignment. The recovered Methamphetamine was seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Two Persons Arrested

Swift investigation led to the identification of the exporter and the transporter/freight forwarder involved in the operation. Investigation revealed that the transporter/freight forwarder was coordinating with an overseas buyer for transportation and customs clearance of the export consignment. Based on their respective roles in the attempted trafficking, both persons were arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act.

Distinctive Modus Operandi

"The method of concealment — mixing a large quantity of Methamphetamine inextricably with maize and disguising the consignment as an ordinary agricultural commodity — represents a distinctive modus operandi intended to evade routine examination and detection during export," said a DRI official.

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Methamphetamine is a highly potent synthetic psychostimulant with a high potential for abuse and dependence. Illicit use can cause severe physical and psychological effects, including increased heart rate and blood pressure, agitation, paranoia, psychosis and other serious health complications; prolonged or repeated use can result in drug dependence and significant impairment of health and functioning.

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