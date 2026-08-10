Mumbai Crime: DRI Busts Alleged Illegal Tramadol Export Network, Seizes 2 Lakh Tablets Meant For Nigeria; 3 Key Accused Arrested

DRI officers seized 2 lakh Tramadol and Tapentadol tablets allegedly concealed in a Nigeria-bound export consignment and arrested three accused linked to the suspected network | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, August 10, 2026: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has unearthed an organised network allegedly involved in the clandestine manufacture, concealment and illegal export of Tramadol Hydrochloride tablets, a scheduled psychotropic substance, to African countries.

The week-long intelligence-led operation resulted in the seizure of 1 lakh Tramadol Hydrochloride tablets, 1 lakh Tapentadol tablets, machinery and raw materials used in the clandestine manufacture of psychotropic substances, and the arrest of three key members of the syndicate, agency officials informed on Monday.

Consignment Bound For Nigeria Intercepted

On August 2, in an intelligence-led operation, DRI officers intercepted an export consignment at the Mumbai Air Cargo Complex destined for Nigeria. The export consignment had been declared as containing Pregabalin Capsules-300 mg.

Detailed examination, however, resulted in the recovery and seizure of 1 lakh Tramadol Hydrochloride Tablets 250 mg (weighing approximately 25 kg) and 1 lakh Tapentadol Tablets 200 mg (weighing approximately 20 kg), which had been deliberately concealed inside the export consignment.

Multi-Stage Supply Chain Exposed

The swift investigation by the DRI exposed a well-organised supply chain operating across multiple stages. The Tramadol tablets were clandestinely manufactured at a factory in Ambernath and packed in plain cartons to conceal their identity.

The consignments were thereafter transported to a warehouse near the Mumbai Air Cargo Complex, where they were repacked in white gunny bags and prepared for illegal export to Nigeria.

In a series of coordinated follow-up operations conducted over the week, DRI officers carried out searches at multiple locations linked to the exporter, manufacturer, supplier, transporter and storage warehouse.

Machinery And Raw Materials Seized

Searches at the manufacturing facility resulted in the seizure of tablet compression machinery, besides substantial quantities of raw materials to be used in the clandestine manufacture of psychotropic substances.

The operation culminated in the arrest of three key accused persons, including the IEC holder/exporter, the supplier-cum-coordinator and the clandestine manufacturer of the Tramadol tablets.

Synthetic Opioids Under Strict Regulation

Tramadol and Tapentadol are synthetic opioid analgesics widely used under medical supervision for the management of moderate to severe pain. Owing to their abuse potential and risk of dependence, both medicines are subject to stringent regulatory controls.

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Tramadol has been notified as a psychotropic substance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, whereas Tapentadol, though not presently included in the Schedule to the NDPS Act, is strictly regulated under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and the rules made thereunder.

The illicit manufacture, diversion and trafficking of these medicines pose a serious public health concern and are frequently linked to organised transnational drug trafficking networks.

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