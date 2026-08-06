DRI Busts ₹1.44 Crore Gold Smuggling Racket At Indore Airport, Five Arrested | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted an alleged gold smuggling racket operating through Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport by arresting five persons, including a Customs Department executive assistant and an employee of Air India Express.

The accused were allegedly involved in smuggling 1.02 kg of 24-carat foreign-origin gold, valued at Rs 1.44 crore, from Abu Dhabi to Indore on a flight that landed on Monday night.

The DRI disclosed the operation on Wednesday, saying the syndicate had devised a unique modus operandi.

Passengers carrying gold from Abu Dhabi allegedly handed over the smuggled metal to an Air India Express employee at the aerobridge before entering the Customs arrival area.

The airline employee then descended onto the tarmac, bypassing Immigration and Customs, and allegedly passed the gold to syndicate members waiting outside the airport.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, DRI officers maintained discreet surveillance outside the airport on Aug 3. A car carrying two syndicate members entered the airport premises and stopped near the arrival point.

Soon afterwards, an Air India Express employee, dressed in official uniform, allegedly delivered a parcel to the occupants. As the vehicle attempted to leave, DRI officers intercepted it after strategically cordoning off the airport exit road.

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of two silver-coloured metallic 'kadas' (bracelets) from the glove box.

On examination, officers found that the articles were made of gold coated with a layer of silver to conceal their true nature and evade Customs detection.

The DRI later identified and intercepted the passenger who had brought the gold from Abu Dhabi as well as the Air India Express employee allegedly involved.

During questioning, investigators found that an executive assistant of Indore Customs was also allegedly part of the racket.

The DRI seized 1.02 kg of 24-carat gold in the form of two silver-coloured metallic 'kadas' worth Rs 1.44 crore.

Those arrested under the Customs Act, 1962, include Sanjay Muije of Vallabh Nagar, Aman Gehlot of Annapurna Road, Govind Porwal of Annapurna Road, Ajay Kumarsen of Shri Krishna Avenue, Limbodi, and one more person.