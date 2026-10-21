Mumbai Crime: DRI Busts Gold Smuggling Syndicate At CSMI Airport, Seizes Gold Worth ₹3.47 Crore; 5 Arrested

DRI officials seized 2,317 grams of 24-karat gold at Mumbai airport and arrested five people accused of operating an alleged smuggling network involving passengers and an airport staff member | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 20, 2026: In a major crackdown on international gold smuggling networks, officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) have busted a sophisticated syndicate, seizing 2,317 grams of 24-karat gold valued at Rs 3.47 crore.

The operation led to the interception and arrest of five individuals allegedly involved in a well-coordinated clandestine operation spanning multiple countries.

Two Passengers Intercepted After Arriving From Dubai

The action was initiated on Monday following specific intelligence that two passengers arriving from Dubai were carrying prohibited or restricted goods.

The suspects, identified as Akil Akhtar Mir and Shadab Salim Bagdadi, were kept under discreet surveillance upon landing at Terminal 2. After crossing the Customs green channel without declaring any goods, the duo was intercepted by officers near the exit gate.

Airport Staff Member Allegedly Involved

While the passengers initially denied carrying any contraband or filing a baggage declaration, persistent interrogation reportedly revealed a smuggling conspiracy.

They allegedly confessed to smuggling gold bars from Dubai and handing them over to an airport staff member, Nilesh Haldankar, directly at the aerobridge to bypass internal security checks.

Haldankar was allegedly tasked with delivering the consignment to receivers waiting outside the terminal.

Gold Bars Recovered From Waiting Handlers

Acting on this information, Customs officials rushed to the P5 vehicle exit area of Terminal 2, where they intercepted two waiting handlers, Shoaib Iqbal Shaikh and Aamir Akbar Khan. The suspects were escorted to the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) examination room.

A personal search conducted in the presence of a gazetted officer led to the recovery of an unusually heavy black wallet from Shaikh’s trouser pocket. The wallet contained 19 gold bars and four small cut pieces of gold.

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Five Accused Remanded To Judicial Custody

In their voluntary statements, all five accused allegedly admitted to their designated roles as carriers, handlers and receivers within the smuggling network.

Advocates Ashish Singh, Priti Singh and Birendra Yadav represented the accused, following which the court remanded them to judicial custody.

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