Mumbai Airport Customs Arrests 31-Year-Old Kerala Man With Cannabis Worth ₹1.20 Crore Smuggled From Vietnam At CSMIA

Mumbai Customs seized 3.437 kg of suspected cannabis concealed in false compartments of a passenger’s trolley bag arriving from Vietnam | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 19, 2026: The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Mumbai Customs has thwarted a drug smuggling attempt at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport, arresting a Kerala resident carrying narcotics sourced from Vietnam.

The accused, identified as 31-year-old Abdul Nafih, a native of Kerala, was intercepted on Sunday based on spot profiling after arriving at the airport from Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Cannabis Worth Rs 1.20 Crore Seized

According to Customs officials, Nafih’s trolley bag initially appeared ordinary, containing routine items like snacks and chocolates. However, a meticulous physical examination revealed that the baggage had been structurally tampered with.

Officers discovered that cleverly engineered false cavities had been created within the body of the trolley bag to bypass security scans and conceal contraband.

Upon cutting open these concealed compartments, the Customs team recovered four sealed packets containing fruiting and flowering tops of a plant purported to be cannabis. The total weight of the seized cannabis amounted to 3,437 grams, carrying an estimated international market value of around Rs 1.20 crore.

Accused Arrested After Questioning

Following the recovery, a formal summons was issued to Nafih under the relevant provisions of the law. During questioning, he recorded a voluntary statement explicitly admitting to the non-declaration and concealment of the narcotics, alongside confirming the recovery and seizure of the substances. He was subsequently placed under arrest.

"The investigations in the case are at a very preliminary stage and efforts are also being made to identify and apprehend key associates of the accused. We are probing who had supplied the narcotics substance to Nafih in Vietnam and who was supposed to receive the same in Mumbai," stated a senior Customs official.

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Court Remands Accused To Judicial Custody

During the subsequent court proceedings, public prosecutor advocate Naziya Shaikh represented the Customs department and detailed the modus operandi to the judge.

After hearing the arguments, the court remanded Nafih to judicial custody as further leads are being investigated to dismantle the wider international narcotics supply chain.

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