Mumbai Customs Apprehends 26-Year-Old Panvel BMS Student Over 1 Kg Cannabis Parcel From Bangkok Concealed In Beverage Boxes | AI

Mumbai: Following the permission from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to carry out a controlled delivery operation, the officers of the Special Investigation and Intelligence Branch (SIIB) of the Airport Special Cargo of Mumbai Customs have apprehended a 26-year-old Business Management Studies (BMS) student from Panvel in a case of import of drugs from Bangkok. The said narcotics substance was found concealed in a coffee box, Instant Ginger Beverage Boxes, and packets of Milk Tea instant Mix Powder.

Suspicious Parcel Intercepted On October 15

According to the Customs sources, an import parcel was sent from Bangkok. The consignee was mentioned as A.M. Nair, having the address at Panvel. The said parcel was intercepted on October 15 and examined by the Customs officers. The parcel was suspected on the basis of X-ray screening, which indicated the possible presence of contraband. Upon examination a substance purported to be the flowering and fruiting parts of the Cannabis plant was found concealed inside a coffee box, instant ginger beverage boxes, and two packets of milk tea instant mix powder.

The total weight of the recovered and seized substance was 1002 grams. In order to apprehend the offender, a letter was sent to the Director General NCB seeking permission to conduct a controlled delivery operation of the said parcel. A team of SIIB officers was constituted to carry out the controlled delivery of the said consignment. Thereafter, the team proceeded to Panvel Head Post Office. Upon reaching the address of Nair, he came forward to receive the parcel.

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Student Denies Knowledge Of Contents

After taking delivery of the said parcel, he was immediately intercepted by the Customs officers and questioned regarding the contents and ownership of the parcel. He stated that he had accepted the parcel as it was addressed in his name. He denied having any knowledge that the said parcel had originated from Thailand. Further, he stated that the parcel might have been sent by his friend named T. Rokade. He further stated that he immediately received a call from his friend Tisya Rokade just after receiving the parcel.

Nair's statement was recorded on Saturday wherein he stated that he was not aware of the subject parcel and that his friend Rokade, who was in Thailand at that time, might have sent the parcel without informing him. He further stated that he was not aware that the parcel contained Cannabis. "The investigation carried out so far and the statements given by the accused disclose the involvement of other persons, including Rokade. The investigation in the case is at a very preliminary stage and efforts are being made to apprehend other associates of the accused," said a Customs officer.

Public Prosecutor Naziya Shaikh who represented Customs argued in the court after which accused was sent to judicial custody.

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