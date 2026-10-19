Bombay High Court Allows Chembur Housing Society To Terminate Tridhaatu Redevelopment Deal After Decade-Long Delay | AI

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has allowed a Chembur housing society to terminate its redevelopment agreement with the Tridhaatu group and appoint a new developer, holding that the developer’s commercial interests cannot prevail over the rights of residents left homeless for over a decade. Justice Arun Pedneker observed that nearly eight years after the project was abandoned, elderly members face severe hardship due to stalled construction and unpaid transit rent.

Redevelopment Agreement Signed In 2013

The redevelopment saga began in July 2013 when the Maruthi Co-operative Housing Society entered into a development agreement with the builders to revamp the residential building "Shobha". All 22 member families vacated their premises in mid-2014, handing over possession with the expectation of moving back into modern alternate accommodations within 24 months.

However, the project missed its completion deadline in January 2018. According to court records, the developers constructed the external bare structure up to the 10th floor—exceeding their approved 8-floor permission—before completely abandoning the site. Compounding the residents' agony, transit rent payments were abruptly halted, leaving outstanding arrears totaling over Rs. 7.35 crore by April 2026.

Court Notes Eight-Year Delay

Noting the gravity of the situation, Justice Pedneker remarked: "The Developer has failed to make any meaningful progress on the Project for the past eight years beyond the contractually stipulated date of completion... In these circumstances, the Society has evidently lost faith in the Developer's ability to complete the Project in accordance with its contractual obligations."

With most members being super senior citizens who are forced to manage alternate housing expenses out of their own pockets, the society issued a show-cause notice in March 2026 before formally terminating the agreement. When the builders failed to appear in court, the matter proceeded ex parte, with the bench appointing an Amicus Curiae to assist.

The High Court upheld the termination and granted interim protections to the society. The bench noted that keeping the stalled contract alive would trap the landowners in a legal limbo, especially as pending statutory dues threatened potential attachment of the society's land.

Emphasizing the necessity of judicial intervention, the Court stated: "If urgent interim measures are not made, the Respondent-Developer is likely to create third-party rights in respect of the project. This is yet another reason why interim measures are required to be made to preserve the subject matter of arbitration."

The High Court’s ruling clears the legal path for the Maruthi Co-operative Housing Society to safely invite new proposals, demolish the dilapidated skeletal structure, and appoint a new developer for redevelopment.

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