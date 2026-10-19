Bombay High Court Gives Torres Fraud Accused Sagar Mehta 72 Hours To Return From UAE, Cooperate With ED Probe | AI

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has given Sagar Paresh Mehta, an accused in the alleged Torres fraud-linked money laundering case, 72 hours to return to India from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and cooperate with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation.

Court Seeks Travel And Contact Details

A bench headed by Justice Bharati Dangre passed the order on October 14 after Mehta, through his advocate, expressed his willingness to return to India. The court directed him to share his travel itinerary, mobile number and permanent residential address with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED.

Mehta's advocate, Aditya Mithe, told the court that his client had been released in the UAE under Article 15 of Federal Law No. 39 of 2006, which deals with international judicial cooperation in criminal matters.

ED Unaware Of Release Grounds

The ED, however, told the court that it was not aware whether Mehta had been released under the said law.

The court noted that a Red Corner Notice (RCN) had been issued against Mehta by the CBI at the instance of the ED. It directed Mehta to forward his travel details to both agencies and said his mobile number and permanent address should be verified before he arrived in India.

Accused Must Report To ED

Upon his return, Mehta has been directed to report to the ED's investigating officer at its Worli office in Mumbai within 24 hours. He has also been directed to extend full cooperation in the investigation into the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) registered against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The court clarified that if the investigating officer considers his arrest necessary, the officer would be at liberty to arrest him by following the due procedure of law.

Considering Mehta's willingness to return and cooperate with the investigation, the bench ordered that the RCN and the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued by the CBI, along with the non-bailable warrant issued against him by the competent authority, would remain in abeyance for seven days.

The ED had initiated extradition proceedings against Mehta after he was arrested in the UAE on the basis of a Red Corner Notice issued against him. Last month, a special PMLA court allowed the agency to send an extradition proposal to the UAE government through diplomatic channels. According to the prosecution, Mehta allegedly fled India on December 24, 2024, in connection with the Torres fraud case.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/