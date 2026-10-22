Mumbai Crime: DRI Arrests Zambian National At CSMI Airport With 190 Grams Of Cocaine Concealed Inside Her Body

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence's Mumbai unit intercepted the passenger following intelligence inputs and seized cocaine recovered during a medical examination | File Photo

Mumbai, October 22, 2026: In a major crackdown against international narcotics syndicates, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai Zonal Unit (MZU), has thwarted a drug smuggling attempt at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

A female Zambian national was intercepted and arrested after authorities discovered that she was carrying 190 grams of cocaine concealed inside her body.

The operation, based on specific intelligence inputs, unfolded on October 20, when the passenger arrived in Mumbai from Freetown, Sierra Leone, via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Acting on a tip-off that a human carrier was being used to transport contraband, DRI officials kept a close watch and intercepted the suspect upon her arrival at the terminal.

Medical Examination Leads To Recovery

Suspecting body packing, a dangerous method in which couriers ingest capsules containing drugs, the DRI team moved the passenger to a state-run medical facility for a detailed internal examination.

During a medical evaluation spanning October 20 and 21, the suspect expelled 11 drug-filled capsules from her body. A preliminary field test using specialised diagnostic kits confirmed that the white powder packed inside the capsules was cocaine.

Arrest Under NDPS Act

The recovered contraband was formally confiscated, and the Zambian national was arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

A senior official noted that the interception highlighted the evolving tactics of transnational drug cartels, which frequently exploit human carriers to bypass standard airport baggage screening procedures.

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Investigation To Trace Distribution Network

Authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation to trace the distribution network, identify domestic contacts who were expected to receive the consignment, and uncover the financial backers allegedly orchestrating the supply chain.

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