Mumbai Crime: Dongri Police Detain Man For Allegedly Attempting To Sell Suspected Leopard Skin Worth ₹30 Lakh

Dongri Police detained a Tardeo resident after allegedly recovering a suspected leopard skin during an operation linked to a possible illegal wildlife trade | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, August 10, 2026: The Dongri Police have detained a man for allegedly arriving in the area with a leopard skin with the intention of selling it illegally. A case has been registered under various provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Operation Conducted On Specific Tip-Off

Acting on specific information that a person would be arriving within the jurisdiction of Dongri Police Station to sell the skin of a protected wild animal, a police team was formed under the leadership of Police Inspector Balasaheb Kanwade.

The team comprised Police Sub-Inspector Sunil Randive, Police Head Constable Vishal Sonawane and Police Constable Suraj Dhaygude. After verifying the information, the team carried out a planned operation and detained Nikhil Sonawane, a resident of Tardeo, Mumbai, on August 9, 2026.

Leopard Skin Recovered

Police recovered an object resembling a leopard skin from his possession. The seized item weighs approximately 2.5 kg and has been preliminarily valued at around Rs 30 lakh.

However, police said the species of the skin and its official valuation will be determined by the competent Forest Department authorities and wildlife experts. A case has been registered under Sections 2, 9, 39(2), 39(3), 51 and 52 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. PSI Sunil Randive is conducting the further investigation.

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Wildlife Trafficking Angle Probed

Police are investigating the source of the alleged leopard skin, the persons involved in its proposed purchase and sale, whether any financial transaction had taken place, and whether other individuals are part of the suspected wildlife trafficking network.

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