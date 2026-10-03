 Mumbai Crime: Decomposed Body Of Unidentified Man Washes Ashore In Versova With Hands And Legs Bound, Police File Murder Case
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Mumbai Crime: Decomposed Body Of Unidentified Man Washes Ashore In Versova With Hands And Legs Bound, Police File Murder Case

The Versova police have registered a murder case after a decomposed body of an unidentified man was found stuffed in a gunny bag and washed ashore near Devachiwadi on JP Road. His hands and legs were bound, while police are trying to identify him through an ‘Om’ tattoo and ‘Basant Lal’ marking.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, October 03, 2026, 11:07 AM IST
Mumbai Crime: Decomposed Body Of Unidentified Man Washes Ashore In Versova With Hands And Legs Bound, Police File Murder Case
Mumbai Crime: Decomposed Body Of Unidentified Man Washes Ashore In Versova With Hands And Legs Bound, Police File Murder Case | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Versova police have registered a murder case against an unidentified individual after the decomposed body of an unknown man was discovered washed ashore on Thursday evening. The body was found stuffed inside a gunny bag, with the victim's hands and legs bound.

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The remains were spotted behind the Hindu cemetery at Devachiwadi on JP Road. According to police, the man, estimated to be between 30 and 35 years old, bore wounds around his neck. The body was sent to Cooper Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Investigators are working to establish the victim's identity, relying on an 'Om' tattoo and the name 'Basant Lal' inscribed on his right hand. They are also cross-checking missing-person complaints lodged at police stations across Mumbai in hopes of locating his family.

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A Versova police team rushed to the beach after the police control room alerted them about the body washing ashore.

The man is described as having a fair complexion, a strong build, and thin black hair. He stood approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and was last dressed in a black sleeveless T-shirt featuring red, black, and white designs on the front, along with black track pants.

Police suspect the perpetrator tied the victim inside the sack and dumped it into the sea in an attempt to destroy evidence.

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