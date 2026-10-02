Mumbai Crime: Attempt To Steal Lubricant Oil From BPCL Pipeline Foiled, Case Registered Against Unknown Person

Workers discovered an illegal iron pipe connected to BPCL’s main lubricant oil pipeline during excavation work in Dockyard Road | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 2, 2026: The Byculla Police have registered a case against an unidentified person for allegedly attempting to steal lubricant oil by illegally tapping into Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited’s (BPCL) main pipeline in the Dockyard Road area.

Pipeline Inspection Reveals Illegal Tapping

According to the FIR, the complaint was filed by Gaurav Kumar Gaikwad, 33, a senior manager with BPCL Mumbai. The company has a lubricant oil pipeline running from its Mumbai Refinery at Mahulgaon, Chembur, to Wadi Bunder. Gaikwad is responsible for pipeline safety and surveillance.

In August 2026, an internal inspection of the lubricant oil pipeline was carried out using specialised equipment. The inspection report indicated that certain portions of the pipeline had weakened.

Hole Found In Main Pipeline

On October 1, at around 1.30 pm, workers from Link Scan were carrying out inspection and excavation work at Channel 9.4, approximately five feet from the railway track, behind Macro Footwear near 344/345 Copper Smith Street, Dockyard Road, Mumbai.

During the excavation, the workers allegedly discovered a hole drilled into BPCL’s 12-inch main lubricant oil pipeline. A half-inch iron pipe had been connected to the pipeline through the hole, with the pipe running underground towards a nearby godown.

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Police Investigate Suspected Oil Theft

Suspecting that an unidentified person had drilled into the main pipeline and installed the pipe with the intention of illegally siphoning off lubricant oil, Gaikwad, along with his colleague and supervisor Rohit Jagtap, immediately approached Byculla Police Station and lodged a complaint.

Police have registered a case against the unidentified accused and are investigating the matter, including the purpose of the illegal connection and whether any lubricant oil was actually siphoned off.

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