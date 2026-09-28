Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests 3 Long-Absconding Accused Wanted For Upto 17 Years In Separate Cases

Crime Branch teams used technical investigations and intelligence inputs to trace three accused across Mumbai and neighbouring districts | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 28, 2026: The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested three accused who had been absconding for several years in separate cases. The arrests were made by Crime Branch Units 8, 9 and 12 following technical investigations and confidential information.

15-Year-Old Absconder Arrested By Unit 8

Crime Branch Unit 8 arrested Ganesh Govind Nandmeher, an accused in Crime Register No. 38/2011 registered under Sections 420 and 34 of the IPC. The case is pending before the court.

Nandmeher had failed to appear before the court during the proceedings and had been absconding for around 15 years. The court initially issued an arrest warrant against him. As he continued to remain absent, the Additional Metropolitan Magistrate, 37th Court, issued a proclamation against him.

After receiving confidential information that Nandmeher was concealing his identity, Unit 8 traced him to Dombivli, Thane district, where he was detained and arrested. He was subsequently produced before the court.

10-Year-Old Non-Bailable Warrant Accused Arrested

Crime Branch Unit 9 arrested Abdul Majid Hanif Shaikh, an accused in a case registered in 2016 under Sections 182, 120(B) and 34 of the IPC. Shaikh had been wanted for nearly 10 years in connection with a non-bailable warrant issued by the Additional Metropolitan Magistrate, 37th Court.

Officers and personnel of Unit 9 conducted a technical investigation and gathered confidential information regarding his whereabouts. Acting on information that Shaikh was expected to visit Mahim, the team traced and arrested him from the area. He was produced before the court for further legal proceedings.

17-Year-Old Absconder Arrested By Unit 12

Crime Branch Unit 12 arrested Raju Rama Yadav, 35, who had been absconding for nearly 17 years in connection with a case registered in 2009 under Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act, along with Sections 37(1) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act. The case was registered by Dahisar Police Station.

Yadav had been released on bail by the court but subsequently failed to appear for the trial for nearly 17 years. The Additional Metropolitan Magistrate, 37th Court, had issued a proclamation against him.

Also Watch:

Unit 12 personnel first searched for him at his residential address but could not trace him. The team then used technical investigation methods and intelligence inputs to establish his whereabouts.

Yadav was finally traced to Nalasopara East, Palghar district, and arrested on September 23, 2026. The three accused were subsequently produced before the concerned court for further legal proceedings.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/