Mumbai Crime: Dahisar Man Held For Attempting To Kill Wife, 14-Year-Old Daughter

Mumbai: The Dahisar police arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly attempting to murder his wife and teenage daughter in a shocking incident that took place late Sunday night. The accused, identified as Hanumant Sonwal, reportedly attacked his 14-year-old daughter, Priyanshi, causing a neck injury that required five stitches. Based on her statement, police registered an attempt-to-murder case and produced him in court on Monday. Sonwal has been remanded to police custody until December 3.

Accused Had A History Of Domestic Violence Incidents

Priyanshi lives in Dahisar with her parents, Rajshri and Hanumant. While Rajshri works at a diamond company, Sonwal is employed with a pest control agency. Police revealed that Rajshri had already filed a divorce petition in Bandra court due to ongoing domestic violence and harassment. Their daughter also stated that her father would often physically assault her mother, particularly when intoxicated, as reported by the Indian Express.

On Saturday, Rajshri and Priyanshi stepped out for dinner to celebrate the mother’s birthday, leaving Sonwal at home. Upon their return, he allegedly called relatives over and accused Rajshri of infidelity, verbally abusing and threatening her. The tension continued into the next day. On Sunday, Rajshri travelled to Nalasopara to consult a lawyer regarding the divorce. When she returned home, another heated argument broke out. During the confrontation, Rajshri reportedly informed Sonwal that she intended to sell their house and relocate to Pune with Priyanshi.

Details On The Attack Incident

Sonwal allegedly left the house around 10 pm, after which the mother and daughter went to sleep. Around midnight, Priyanshi suddenly woke up with severe pain and noticed she was bleeding from her neck. Shocked, she saw her father standing near her mother while allegedly holding a blade. The terrified teenager immediately raised an alarm, waking her mother and alerting neighbours, who rushed in and removed the accused from the house before the situation worsened.

Priyanshi was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital for treatment. After medical examination, the police recorded her statement, which formed the basis of the case against Sonwal. Officers then arrested him from the locality.

Senior Inspector Serjerao Patil of Dahisar police station confirmed that the accused has been booked under sections pertaining to attempt to murder and domestic violence, according to the report. He added that a detailed investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events and determine whether the attack was premeditated.

