Mumbai Crime: Customs Arrest 4 Persons For Smuggling Drugs Worth ₹10 Crore

Mumbai: In two separate cases, the Customs officials have arrested four persons for smuggling drugs cumulatively worth Rs 10 crores.

"Customs officers intercepted Karnataka residents A. Samseer and S.M Sinan on the basis of suspicion that they might be carrying some contraband items after they arrived at CSMI Airport, Mumbai on Tuesday from Colombo," said a Customs official.

Recovered 8 Kg Marijuana Valued at Rs 8 Crore

The Customs officers recovered 8 kg of hydroponic weed (marijuana) from their baggage valued at Rs 8 crore. "They were aware that smuggling of hydroponic weed and other illegal drugs into India attracts stringent punishment. The accused were arrested on Wednesday. As the investigations in the case are at a very preliminary stage, efforts are also being made to identify and apprehend key associates of the accused," said a Customs official.

Second Case: 1.9 Kg Marijuana Seized

In another case, Customs officials on Wednesday arrested Santacruz resident F.M. Mirajkar and Surat resident K. Agravat for allegedly importing 1.9 kg marijuana.

Remanded to Judicial Custody

Advocates Arun gupta, Ashish Singh and Suresh Chauhan argued before the court after they were remanded to judicial custody by the court.

