 Mumbai Crime: Customs Arrest 4 Persons For Smuggling Drugs Worth ₹10 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime: Customs Arrest 4 Persons For Smuggling Drugs Worth ₹10 Crore

Mumbai Crime: Customs Arrest 4 Persons For Smuggling Drugs Worth ₹10 Crore

In two separate cases, the Customs officials have arrested four persons for smuggling drugs cumulatively worth Rs 10 crores.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 09:28 PM IST
article-image
Customs officials arrest four individuals for smuggling drugs worth Rs 10 crore in two separate cases in Mumbai | Representational Image

Mumbai: In two separate cases, the Customs officials have arrested four persons for smuggling drugs cumulatively worth Rs 10 crores.

"Customs officers intercepted Karnataka residents A. Samseer and S.M Sinan on the basis of suspicion that they might be carrying some contraband items after they arrived at CSMI Airport, Mumbai on Tuesday from Colombo," said a Customs official.

Recovered 8 Kg Marijuana Valued at Rs 8 Crore

The Customs officers recovered 8 kg of hydroponic weed (marijuana) from their baggage valued at Rs 8 crore. "They were aware that smuggling of hydroponic weed and other illegal drugs into India attracts stringent punishment. The accused were arrested on Wednesday. As the investigations in the case are at a very preliminary stage, efforts are also being made to identify and apprehend key associates of the accused," said a Customs official.

FPJ Shorts
Sheena Bora Murder Case: Sheena's Friend Testifies Indrani Mukerjea Opposed Her Relationship With Rahul
Sheena Bora Murder Case: Sheena's Friend Testifies Indrani Mukerjea Opposed Her Relationship With Rahul
Hearing On Draft Ward Structure For Panvel Civic Polls Concludes
Hearing On Draft Ward Structure For Panvel Civic Polls Concludes
Palghar News: Arnala Police Register Case Against 3 Resort Owners Over Child Labour Practices In Virar
Palghar News: Arnala Police Register Case Against 3 Resort Owners Over Child Labour Practices In Virar
My Lovely Liar OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Kim-So-hyun, Hwang Min-hyun K-Drama
My Lovely Liar OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Kim-So-hyun, Hwang Min-hyun K-Drama

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹49.16 Crore, 68 Exotic Animals And ₹16 Lakh...
article-image

Second Case: 1.9 Kg Marijuana Seized

In another case, Customs officials on Wednesday arrested Santacruz resident F.M. Mirajkar and Surat resident K. Agravat for allegedly importing 1.9 kg marijuana.

Remanded to Judicial Custody

Advocates Arun gupta, Ashish Singh and Suresh Chauhan argued before the court after they were remanded to judicial custody by the court.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sheena Bora Murder Case: Sheena's Friend Testifies Indrani Mukerjea Opposed Her Relationship With...

Sheena Bora Murder Case: Sheena's Friend Testifies Indrani Mukerjea Opposed Her Relationship With...

Hearing On Draft Ward Structure For Panvel Civic Polls Concludes

Hearing On Draft Ward Structure For Panvel Civic Polls Concludes

Palghar News: Arnala Police Register Case Against 3 Resort Owners Over Child Labour Practices In...

Palghar News: Arnala Police Register Case Against 3 Resort Owners Over Child Labour Practices In...

Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 25-Year-Old SBI Assistant Manager Found Dead By Suicide At Seawoods Flat; Probe...

Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 25-Year-Old SBI Assistant Manager Found Dead By Suicide At Seawoods Flat; Probe...

Navi Mumbai Students Shine At NMMC’s Annual Dindi & Mono-Acting Competition

Navi Mumbai Students Shine At NMMC’s Annual Dindi & Mono-Acting Competition