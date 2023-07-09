 Mumbai Crime: Cops Seize Drugs Worth ₹27 Lakh From Drug Supplier
Acting on a tip-off, the Property Cell's team patrolled near the Dockyard Road station on Friday and apprehended a suspicious person.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Sunday, July 09, 2023, 12:38 AM IST
Mumbai Crime: Cops Seize Drugs Worth ₹27 Lakh From Drug Supplier | Representative pic/ Pixabay

Mumbai: The Property Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch have apprehended a drugs supplier, Mohammad Ali Hussain Nagri, 30, from South Mumbai and have seized drugs worth Rs27 lakh. 

Acting on a tip-off, the Property Cell's team patrolled near the Dockyard Road station on Friday and apprehended a suspicious person. Upon searching him, they discovered 133gm of mephedrone (MD) drugs and cash worth Rs2 lakh. It was learnt during interrogations that the accused also operates a Chinese stall at the Dockyard Road area.

The accused was produced in court on Saturday and remanded in police custody until July 12. The police are searching for another person who supplied the drugs and are investigating the mastermind behind the operation.

article-image

