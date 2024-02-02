Mumbai Crime: Colaba Police Arrests 65-Year-Old Man For Touching Teenage Boy Inappropriately | Representational Image

Colaba police has arrested a 65-year-old man for misbehaving with a 16-year-old boy. The victim boy is a cyclist and had to go from Mumbai to Goa to participate in the event.

According to the information received from the police, a team of some boys from Pune had come to Mumbai and all of them were staying in a hotel in Colaba and the next morning they had to leave for Goa.

Details of mishap

Police source told that when the victim boy was sleeping in his room at night, a 65-year-old man rang the bell of his room and when the victim opened the door, the man touched the boy's private parts.

The boy was shocked by this act of that person but in the morning his team had to leave for Goa on a bicycle. On reaching Goa, the victim informed his father about this incident.

As soon as information about this incident was received, the victim's father complained to the Goa Police. Goa police registered an FIR in this case and transferred it to Colaba Police.

Police summons accused to station

Colaba Police started investigation in this case and summoned the accused person to the police station by giving him a notice under CrPC 41 A. In this case, the police interrogated him and after confirming his role, arrested him.

A police officer said that this incident took place on January 21, victim boy and all the boys accompanying him were cyclists. All of them went from Mumbai to Goa by bicycle. The accused was arrested and presented before the court where the court sent the accused to judicial custody.