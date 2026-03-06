Mumbai Crime: CEO Of Air Cargo Company Attacked With Broken Beer Bottle By Employee In Andheri East | Representational Image

Mumbai, March 6: The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Shree Air Cargo Company was allegedly assaulted with a beer bottle by one of his employees in Andheri East. The incident occurred on March 4. The employee allegedly attacked him over past grudges. Based on the complaint filed by Simon Robert Salave, the Andheri Police Station registered an FIR against Shashi Ranjankumar Thakur for attempt to murder.

Employee had been working with company for three years

According to the FIR, the complainant, Simon Robert Salave (46), is the CEO of Shree Air Cargo Company and resides in Andheri East. The company, located in Andheri East, is involved in the export of medicines.

The accused, Thakur, had been working as a driver with the company for the past three years. His working hours were from 12 noon to 2 am. On March 3, the company organised a party in the staff room. At around 11:45 pm, during the party, Thakur began arguing with his roommates, Amit Paswan and Deepak Vishwakarma, over food and beer. Salave went to the staff room and asked them not to fight. However, the argument continued, and Salave allegedly verbally abused Thakur. Subsequently, Thakur began arguing with Salave.

Argument escalates despite intervention

Meanwhile, Shambhu Prasad, another CEO of the company, arrived at the scene and attempted to pacify them. Salave then left the staff room and went to his office. However, Thakur allegedly followed him with a beer bottle and confronted him. Salave apologised and tried to end the argument.

CEO injured while defending himself

Later, when Thakur was returning towards the staff room, he allegedly broke the beer bottle and attacked him with the broken piece. He reportedly attempted to stab Salave in the stomach. However, Salave tried to defend himself with his hands, sustaining serious injuries to both hands. The veins in his right hand were reportedly cut during the attack. Though Shambhu Prasad intervened, Thakur allegedly continued verbally abusing Salave. Salave was rushed to nearby Sanjeevani Hospital, where he was admitted as his injuries were serious. The Andheri police have registered an FIR against Shashi Ranjankumar Thakur.

