Mumbai Crime: CBI Files Chargesheet Against 5 Former Acme Realties Directors In Homebuyers Fraud Case

The CBI has filed a chargesheet alleging fraudulent representations and financial wrongdoing in an Acme housing project in Jogeshwari East | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 28, 2026: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against five erstwhile promoters/directors of M/s Acme Realties Private Limited and its holding company, M/s Acme Housing India Private Limited, in connection with alleged fraudulent activities relating to a housing project located at Village Majas, Sarvodaya Nagar, Jogeshwari (East), Mumbai. The chargesheet has been filed before the Esplanade Court, Mumbai, officials said on Monday.

According to agency officials, the investigation conducted by the CBI has revealed that the accused builder company and its promoters/directors allegedly induced homebuyers through false assurances and fraudulent representations and obtained financial benefits by resorting to illegal and deceptive means.

Chargesheet Filed In Fraud Case

The investigation unearthed substantial evidence, and the chargesheet has been filed before the competent court under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust and dishonest receipt of stolen property.

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The CBI is presently investigating another 32 cases registered pursuant to the directions of the Supreme Court against various builder companies and unknown officials of financial institutions across the country in matters concerning alleged cheating and diversion of funds involving homebuyers.

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