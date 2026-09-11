CBI Searches 12 Locations In Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru Over Alleged Builder-Financial Institution Nexus

CBI searches targeted alleged financial irregularities and fund diversion linked to builder projects and homebuyer complaints | Representational Image

Mumbai, September 10, 2026: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered five criminal cases based on the order of the Supreme Court against two separate builders. Four cases against a builder's group and its related entities for projects at Bengaluru and Mumbai and one case against another builder for its Bengaluru project and unknown officials of various financial institutions for offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust and criminal misconduct on the part of financial institution officials.

Searches At 12 Locations

On Thursday, searches were carried out at 12 locations in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Pune, in connection with these five cases. These five cases have been registered against builders of Bengaluru and Mumbai for alleged nexus between builders and officials of financial institutions, leading to the cheating and defrauding of innocent homebuyers.

A large number of homebuyers have approached the Supreme Court praying for relief in the fraudulent activities of the builders affecting their lives for many years.

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Evidence Seized In Probe

The action of CBI is aimed at gathering crucial evidence to unravel the larger conspiracy involving alleged diversion of funds, financial irregularities, and fraudulent practices in the housing real estate sector. Searches have resulted in the seizure of incriminating documents, digital devices and other materials, which are being examined.

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