Mumbai Crime: CBI Books IAS Officer, Others In ₹1 Crore Bribery Case

CBI registers FIR against IAS officer over alleged ₹1 crore bribe in builder dispute case | Representational Image

Mumbai, March 23: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR against 1997 batch IAS officer Sanjeev Hans, private secretary to the then Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Government of India, on receipt of information that he, in connivance with others, had allegedly demanded and accepted undue advantage from the directors/promoters of Mumbai-based firm M/s East & West Builders for getting favourable orders from the National Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission (NCDRC).

Six others and firm also booked

Apart from Hans, the agency has booked six private persons and the Mumbai-based company M/s East & West Builders, whose promoters and directors had allegedly paid money for getting favourable orders from the NCDRC.

Alleged role of intermediaries

The CBI stated in its FIR registered on March 20 that one of the accused, who happens to be a friend of Sanjeev Hans and is associated with the sister concern of M/s East & West Builders, approached the latter to allegedly get favourable orders from the NCDRC in a builder-buyer dispute of the company and its promoters. The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Government of India, is the nodal ministry for the NCDRC.

Bribe demand and alleged favours

It is also learnt that the accused arranged a meeting of Sanjeev Hans with one of the promoters of his company, and during the said meeting, the latter agreed to pay a bribe of Rs 1 crore to the former to get favourable orders from the NCDRC in the matter of M/s East & West Builders.

It is also learnt that subsequent to the said meeting, Sanjeev Hans managed two separate dates from the NCDRC bench in favour of M/s East & West Builders and also managed non-arrest of a promoter/director of the company. In lieu of the favours extended by Sanjeev Hans, an amount of Rs 1 crore was paid to him, the CBI stated in its FIR.

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Payments made in tranches

"It is further learnt that the said bribe amount of Rs 1 crore was paid in tranches through Shadab Khan and Pushpraj Bajaj, both associates of Sanjeev Hans. Hans had shared the mobile number of Khan and Bajaj with one of the accused to facilitate transfer of the bribe amount. A case has been registered on charges of criminal conspiracy, public servant being bribed, bribing of a public servant, bribing a public servant by a commercial organisation, person in charge of commercial organisation to be guilty, and abetment of offences under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act," the FIR stated.

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