CBI Questioned Anil Ambani In SBI's ₹2929 Crore 'Cheating' Case

File Photo of Anil Ambani | File Photo

Industrialist Anil Ambani appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Delhi on Thursday for examination, in connection with the FIR registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the State Bank of India regarding Reliance Communications Ltd. (RCOM). The agency has alleged fund diversion, misappropriation and other irregularities in the loan funds issued to the company by the bank. Ambani has been interrogated for about 8 hours and for further questioning, he has been directed to appear before the investigating officer on Friday as well.

₹2929 Crore Fraud Allegation

The CBI had registered a criminal case on August 21, 2025 on the basis of a complaint received from SBI Mumbai against M/s Reliance Communication Ltd. (RCOM), Mumbai, its director Anil D. Ambani, unknown public servants and unknown others on the allegations of defrauding the bank, and thereby causing wrongful loss of Rs 2929 crores to the bank.

Ambani Pledges Cooperation

Earlier on Thursday, a spokesperson for Anil Ambani stated that, "Anil Ambani will be appearing before the CBI in Delhi on March 19 and 20 for examination, in connection with the FIR registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the SBI regarding Reliance Communications Ltd. (RCOM). The appearance is in furtherance to Ambani’s commitment to extend full cooperation in the matter with all agencies."

Alleged Financial Irregularities

The CBI in its FIR stated that, it is alleged that accused persons, in criminal conspiracy, misrepresented and got sanctioned credit facilities from SBI in favour of M/s RCOM. Further, the allegations pertain to misutilization, diversion of loan funds, potential routing of loan funds, inter-company loan transactions, misutilization of sales invoice financing, discounting of bills of RCOM by M/s Reliance Infratel Ltd., movement of funds through inter corporate deposits, write off of capital advances given to M/s Netizen Engineering Pvt. Ltd.- a group company of Reliance ADA Group, and creation/write off of fictitious debtors, etc. By the aforementioned acts the accused persons are alleged of committing offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust.

Searches At Key Premises

The agency had also conducted searches on August 23 at the official premises of M/s Reliance Communication Ltd., and residential premises of Anil Ambani.

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Ambani Denies Charges

A spokesperson of Anil Ambani in August last year had stated that the complaint filed by SBI pertains to matters dating back more than ten years. "At the relevant time, Ambani was a Non-Executive Director of the company, with no involvement in the day-to-day management. The matter remains sub judice, pending before the NCLT and other judicial forums, including the Hon’ble Supreme Court, for the past six years. Ambani has duly challenged SBI’s declaration before the competent judicial forum. Ambani strongly denies all allegations and charges, and will duly defend himself."

Separate CBI Probe Update

BOX: In connection with the case registered by CBI on the complaint of Bank of Maharashtra on December 06, 2025 against Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd. in Rs. 57.47 crore bank fraud case in which Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd., D.P. Mody, R.S. Rao, and others are accused, the CBI summoned Amit Dangi for interrogation on Thursday at CBI Head Office at Delhi. Amit Dangi is a whole-time director at Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd., which has taken over the assets of M/s Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd and M/s Reliance Home Finance Ltd, which is under investigation. Dangi appeared before the investigating Officer today and has been examined for about 7 hours.

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