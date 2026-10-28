Mumbai Crime: CBI Arrests Income Tax Inspector For Allegedly Accepting ₹15 Lakh Bribe In Benami Property Case

CBI arrests a Mumbai Income Tax Inspector in an alleged bribery case linked to a benami property investigation | Representational Image

Mumbai, October 28, 2026: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an Income Tax Inspector posted in the Investigation Wing, Income Tax Office, Scindia House, Mumbai, in a bribery case.

It was alleged that the accused Income Tax Inspector demanded a bribe of Rs 20 lakh from the complainant to get his matter, relating to a benami property and pending with the Benami Prohibition Unit of the Income Tax Department, closed.

Inspector Caught Accepting Rs 15 Lakh

The CBI registered a case on Tuesday against Income Tax Inspector Subhash Kumar Yadav, DDIT, Investigation Wing, Income Tax, Mumbai, and unknown others, based on a complaint by a Mumbai-based person.

It was alleged in the FIR that the accused Income Tax Inspector demanded a bribe of Rs 20 lakh from the complainant to get his matter, relating to a benami property and pending with the Benami Prohibition Unit of the Income Tax Department, closed.

After negotiations, the accused agreed to accept a bribe of Rs 15 lakh from the complainant, who then approached the CBI and complained about the bribe demand. The CBI laid a trap on Tuesday and caught the accused red-handed while he was allegedly accepting the bribe of Rs 15 lakh from the complainant.

Rs 11 Lakh Cash Recovered During Searches

Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused, resulting in the recovery of incriminating documents and cash amounting to Rs 11 lakh, officials said on Wednesday.

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The arrested accused was produced on Wednesday before the competent court in Mumbai, which remanded him to police custody for two days, until October 30.

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