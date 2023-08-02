Mumbai Crime: Case Registered Against Actor Karan Hukku In Alleged Cheating Case

Mumbai: Television and film actor Karan Hukku has been accused of allegedly cheating in the purchase of a Panerai wristwatch by a film producer and garment trader, who has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against him at the Azad Maidan police station.

The complainant, Mohammad Salim Farooqui, 48, has stated in the complaint that the actor sent him photos of Panerai company's watches on WhatsApp and claimed that he had obtained them directly from the company. Hukku had quoted a price of ₹7 lakh for the watch that Farooqui liked.

Farooqui subsequently purchased the watch from Hukku, who gave an undertaking that he would be responsible for any defects in the watch. However, upon showing the watch to an expert, Farooqui discovered that it was actually a fake watch of the same name and worth less than ₹10,000. Farooqui told the Free Press Journal that even though the actor initially promised to return his money after being confronted about the fake watch, he later blocked Farooqui’s number without refunding it.

FIR registered against actor

The police have registered an FIR against Karan Hukku under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and a notice has been issued to the actor under the Code of Criminal Procedure Act 41(A) for further investigation in the matter. Hukku has not responded to calls and messages from the Free Press Journal seeking comment.

Karan Hukku has appeared in films such as Kya Love Story Hai (2007) and Trick (2013), as well as TV serials including Sajda Tere Pyar Mein, Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka Nata Koi, and Ghar Ki Laxmi Betiyan.