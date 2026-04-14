Mumbai Crime: Cabin Crew Member’s iPhone Worth ₹1.25 lakh Stolen During Karan Aujla Concert At Mahalaxmi Racecourse

Theft reported during Karan Aujla’s Mumbai concert as cabin crew member loses iPhone at Mahalaxmi Racecourse | Representational Image

Mumbai, April 14, 2026: An alleged theft incident was reported during Punjabi singer Karan Aujla’s “Mumbai 2.0” concert held on April 12 at Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

Cabin crew member reports theft

The complainant, Rajeshwari Rajesh Dongre (23), a cabin crew member residing in Vasai East, stated that she attended the music event along with her friends Sanjana Dubey and Riya Vaishnav.

Phone found missing after concert

According to the FIR, after the concert ended at around 10:00 pm, the trio proceeded to the food court area inside the venue. Dongre had kept her mobile phone—an Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max—in her bag during the event. However, upon checking her bag later at her friend’s insistence, she discovered that the phone was missing.

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Police register case

She immediately searched the area but was unable to locate the device, leading her to suspect that it had been stolen by an unknown person. The stolen mobile phone is described as an Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max, orange in colour, with an estimated current value of ₹1.25 lakh. The device had a Jio SIM card inserted.

Based on her complaint, a case has been registered against an unidentified accused (unknown accused), and the Mumbai Police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

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