Mumbai Crime: Buyer duped of Rs 72,184 for cheap bike on e-portal

Bhayandar: Planning to buy or sell something on online marketplaces and e-commerce portals? Be sure to cross check and verify the credentials of the person with whom you are striking a deal, or you may fall prey to the evil designs of cyber crooks who are constantly updating methods to siphon off money. Despite alerts, another buyer became the latest target of the online fraud.

Offering to sell a Honda Activa bike for Rs 18,000 on the platform of a reputed online portal, a fraudster duped a 43-year-old Bhayandar resident of Rs 72,184.

The victim, Shravan Jain, came across an advertisement posted on the online marketplace, inviting buyers for a sparingly used Honda Activa 5G bike.