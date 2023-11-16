Mumbai Crime: Burglary Strikes In Andheri East; Gold, Foreign Currency & Watch Worth ₹2.49 Lakh Stolen

A burglary took place in the posh area of Vijay Nagar in Andheri East. It occurred approximately 20 minutes after the couple left their house. The accused stole gold ornaments, foreign currency, and a watch valued at Rs. 2.49 lakh.

Vincent B. (74) and his wife reside in LT10/13, Vijay Nagar, Marol, Andheri East. On November 6, they departed for Goa by bus around 5:00 pm.Upon reviewing CCTV footage, the Police and residents discovered that around 5:20 p.m., three individuals broke into Vincent's house. They posed as salesmen, going door-to-door in seven buildings to ensure the occupants were away. Subsequently, they targeted Vincent's locked house, stealing gold ornaments (Rs. 1.5 lakhs), foreign currency (Rs. 97,500), and a watch (Rs. 7000).

Vincent mentioned, "Around three years ago, a burglary occurred in our building, but it was at night. Our society has three entrances, one in the front and two at the back. Security guards are not stationed at the back gates. The thieves entered through the back gate, checking multiple buildings before targeting mine (building no. 10).

"Despite seeing them near my building, we didn't find it suspicious. We left, and they broke in, with one individual entering while the other kept watch." The Colony comprises 31 buildings with over 100 flats, and residents of Vijay Nagar societies live in fear.Vincent and his wife received information from their son while near Panvel. They returned home at 9:30 pm, filing a case the next day at MIDC police station. The MIDC police are conducting further investigations.

