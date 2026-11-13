Mumbai Crime: Burglars Target Locked Chunabhatti House While Family Is Away For Diwali, Steal Gold Ornaments Worth ₹96,000

Family Returns From Diwali Trip To Find Window Grill Removed, Household Articles Scattered And Jewellery Missing | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 13, 2026: An unidentified burglar allegedly broke into a locked house in Chunabhatti and decamped with gold ornaments weighing around 12 grams and worth ₹96,000 while the family was away in their native village for Diwali.

According to the FIR, filed by the house owner, Shantabai Kadam (35), she had been residing with her husband and their 17-year-old daughter in a rented house at Fatima B Chawl, near Veeravali Society, Hill Road, Chunabhatti, since March 2026.

The family left for their native village, Injabav in Maan taluka of Satara district, at around 7.30 am on November 7 to celebrate Diwali. Before leaving, Shantabai had kept two gold earrings, a nose ring and a two-vati gold mangalsutra in a compartment of a wooden cupboard, beneath some sarees.

Family Discovers Burglary On Return

The family returned home at around 4 am on November 13. On reaching the house, Shantabai noticed that the iron grill fitted to a window had been removed and was lying on the ground. When she unlocked the main door and entered the house, she found household articles scattered around.

Upon checking the cupboard, she discovered that the gold ornaments were missing. She suspects that an unidentified burglar broke the window grill, entered the house and stole the jewellery while the family was away.

Gold Ornaments Worth ₹96,000 Stolen

The stolen property includes a two-vati gold mangalsutra weighing five grams and worth approximately ₹40,000, a pair of gold earrings weighing six grams and worth ₹48,000, and a one-gram gold nose ring worth ₹8,000. The total value of the stolen ornaments is estimated at ₹96,000.

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Based on her complaint, Chunabhatti police have registered an FIR against an unidentified accused, and further investigation is underway.

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