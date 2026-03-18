Mumbai Crime: Builder’s Family Booked For ₹75 Lakh Flat Fraud In Nehru Nagar, Probe Underway

Mumbai police book builder’s family for alleged ₹75 lakh flat fraud after buyer claims he was cheated of promised property | Representative Image

Mumbai, March 17: The Nehru Nagar police have registered a case against Harsha Shah and her son, Deep Shah, for an alleged fraud of Rs 75 lakh. They are accused of cheating a 70-year-old man, Prakash Sambhaji Khavanekar, by failing to provide a flat he had booked in the Olive Shoreline apartment in Nehru Nagar, Kurla East.

Retired couple alleges investment fraud

According to the FIR, the complainant, Prakash Khavanekar, a retired IBPS employee, and his wife Neelakshi Khavanekar, a retired government officer, had decided to invest their retirement savings in real estate. In 2018, Khavanekar was introduced to a construction opportunity by his acquaintance Prakash Pednekar, who advised him to invest in a project by M/s Olive Residency.

On June 20, 2018, Khavanekar visited the firm’s office in Ghatkopar East, where he met the owner, the late Rajendra Shah. He was shown an under-construction project, Olive Shoreline Apartments in Nehru Nagar, Kurla East, and decided to book Flat No. 1004 on the 10th floor, measuring 664 sq. ft.

Payments made, assurances given

The deal was allegedly finalised at Rs 70 lakh, with an additional Rs 5 lakh for registration. Between June 24 and July 16, 2018, Khavanekar paid a total of Rs 75 lakh via cheques. Shah allegedly issued acknowledgments on stamp paper and the company’s letterhead, assuring early registration of the flat.

However, Rajendra Shah passed away in October 2019, after which his wife Harsha Shah and son Deep Shah took over the business. When Khavanekar followed up, Deep Shah allegedly assured him that the project would be completed in coordination with other developers and that he would receive possession of a flat once available.

Flat allegedly sold to another buyer

In October 2024, when Khavanekar visited the site, he found that the building had been completed and Flat No. 1004 had allegedly been sold to another buyer.

During inquiries, he met Firoz Shaikh, associated with Star Deluxe, who informed him that after Shah’s death, the project was redeveloped in partnership with another builder and that the said flat had been allotted to their side and subsequently sold.

Shaikh further told Khavanekar that Harsha Shah had approached the Bombay High Court seeking her late husband’s share in the project. The court had reportedly ordered that 13 flats be allotted to her as part of the settlement.

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Complaint filed, police begin probe

Despite repeated follow-ups, Deep Shah allegedly failed to either hand over a flat or refund the amount. Realising that he had been cheated, Khavanekar filed a complaint with the Nehru Nagar police.

Based on his complaint, police have registered an offence under Sections 318(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and have launched an investigation into the case.

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