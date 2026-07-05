 Mumbai Crime Branch Suspends Licences Of 11 Orchestra Bars For 30 Days Over Dance Bar Violations & Obscenity
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Mumbai Crime Branch Suspends Licences Of 11 Orchestra Bars For 30 Days Over Dance Bar Violations & Obscenity

The Mumbai Crime Branch has suspended licences of 11 orchestra bars for 30 days after alleging they were operating as dance bars and violating Public Entertainment Licence rules. During raids, police found women performers interacting closely with customers and alleged use of concealed spaces to evade checks.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Sunday, July 05, 2026, 02:15 AM IST
Mumbai Crime Branch Suspends Licences Of 11 Orchestra Bars For 30 Days Over Dance Bar Violations & Obscenity
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Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch has suspended the licences of 11 orchestra bars for 30 days after finding that they were allegedly operating as dance bars and violating Public Entertainment Licence conditions.

Women Singers Found in Revealing Clothes, Making Obscene Gestures

During raids, women employed as singers were allegedly found interacting closely with customers, wearing revealing clothes and making obscene gestures. The police also detected secret compartments, concealed passages and underground hideouts allegedly used to hide performers during raids.

The action follows the state government’s strong stand against obscenity in dance bars during the ongoing legislative session.

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Suspended Bars Include Senorita, Sapphire, Commando & Others

The suspended establishments are Senorita, Sapphire, Sunshine Punjab, Raj Palace and Blue Diamond in Girgaum; Commando, Urvashi and Sai Prasad in Andheri; Vilas Lunch Home in Dahisar; and Chiranjeevi and Swagatam in Malad.

The police are monitoring other suspected orchestra bars, while the home department has warned of strict action against further licence violations.

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