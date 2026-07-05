Ghatkopar Tree Crash Crushes 4 Cars At Vikrant Circle, No Injuries; Mumbai Records 103 Tree Fall Incidents |

Mumbai: A massive tree crashed onto parked vehicles at Vikrant Circle Junction in Ghatkopar (East) around 11 pm on Saturday, amid relentless rain. At least four cars were crushed and extensively damaged, though no injuries or casualties were reported.

BMC, Fire Brigade & Police Launch Clearance Operations

Teams from the BMC, Mumbai Fire Brigade and Mumbai Police rushed to the spot and launched clearance operations. According to the 'N' Ward Control Room, garden department staff reached the site immediately, while a JCB and senior civic officials were deployed to remove the fallen tree and restore normalcy.

The incident occurred in Ghatkopar, the civic ward represented by Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, who was elected as a corporator from the area before assuming the mayoral office.

The relentless downpour triggered a spate of tree falls across Mumbai on Saturday, crushing vehicles, disrupting traffic and damaging property. The BMC recorded 91 incidents of tree and branch falls in the 24 hours ending 8 am, with another 103 incidents reported throughout the day. Among the major incidents, a tree crashed into the Meena tai Thackeray Flower Market in Dadar, causing losses to traders, while a massive tree at Maheshwari Udyan in Matunga toppled onto several parked vehicles, extensively damaging them.

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