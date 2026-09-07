Mumbai Crime Branch Seizes Fake Currency Notes Worth ₹10.64 Lakh Near Metro Cinema, Thane Man Arrested

Crime Branch Unit 2 recovered 2,128 counterfeit ₹500 notes during a trap near Metro Cinema and arrested a 38-year-old man | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 7, 2026: The Mumbai Crime Branch detained a woman and arrested a 38-year-old man from Thane for allegedly attempting to sell high-quality counterfeit Indian currency notes near Metro Cinema. Police seized 2,128 fake Rs 500 notes with a face value of Rs 10.64 lakh from the duo.

The arrested accused has been identified as Danish Khan (38), a resident of Koparkhairane who worked at his uncle’s shoe factory. The woman, identified as Ruksana (53), a resident of Kapadia Nagar in Kurla West, was questioned and later released after being served a notice. Police said she works as a tuition teacher.

The action was carried out by Crime Branch Unit 2 after police received confidential information that two persons would arrive near Metro Cinema to sell counterfeit currency notes.

Trap Laid Near Metro Cinema

Acting on the information, a team led by Unit 2 senior inspector Dilip Tejankar laid a trap near Metro Cinema on Sunday morning. The police noticed the suspicious movements of the two suspects and intercepted them when they allegedly attempted to flee.

The duo was taken to the Crime Branch office, where a search led to the recovery of 2,128 counterfeit Rs 500 notes. The notes were subsequently seized and handed over to Azad Maidan police.

Counterfeit Notes Brought From Outside Maharashtra

According to Crime Branch Deputy Commissioner of Police Raj Tilak Roshan, the counterfeit notes had allegedly been brought to Mumbai from outside Maharashtra. Police suspect that the accused were planning to circulate the fake currency in the city.

One Genuine Note For Two Fake Notes

The investigation has also revealed the alleged modus operandi of the racket. According to police, customers were offered two counterfeit Rs 500 notes in exchange for one genuine Rs 500 note.

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The Crime Branch is now investigating the source of the counterfeit currency, the network involved in bringing the notes to Mumbai and whether other persons are part of the racket. Police are also examining the quality of the counterfeit notes, which were allegedly difficult to distinguish from genuine currency at first glance.

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