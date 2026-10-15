Mumbai Crime Branch Seizes Drugs Worth Over ₹1.33 Crore In 3 Operations Across Jogeshwari, Chembur And Tilak Nagar; 4 Arrested

Mumbai Crime Branch’s Anti-Narcotics Cell seized charas, mephedrone and ganja in three separate operations across the city | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 14, 2026: The Mumbai Crime Branch’s Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has arrested four alleged drug peddlers in three separate operations, seizing charas, mephedrone and ganja collectively worth approximately Rs 1.33 crore. The seizures include 1.113 kg of charas, 331.49 grams of mephedrone and 22.96 kg of ganja allegedly brought to Mumbai from Odisha for sale.

Charas Worth Rs 1.11 Crore Seized

The Bandra unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell has arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly possessing charas worth approximately Rs 1.11 crore for sale.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Kasif Farukh Sheikh, a resident of Modi Compound in Ghodepdeo, Mazagaon, was apprehended around 11.30 pm on October 13 during a police patrol near the Jogeshwari bus depot on SV Road, opposite McDonald's.

According to the police, the team spotted the suspect and detained him on suspicion of possessing narcotics for sale. A search allegedly led to the recovery of 1,113 grams of charas valued at approximately Rs 1,11,30,000.

The accused was subsequently arrested, and further investigation is underway to establish the source of the contraband and identify possible links in the drug supply network.

Two Arrested With Mephedrone

In another case, the Azad Maidan unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell has arrested two men for allegedly possessing mephedrone, commonly known as MD, weighing 331.49 grams and valued at approximately Rs 10.14 lakh.

The operation was conducted on October 14 during a patrol in the RC Marg area of Chembur. According to the police, the team noticed two men behaving suspiciously and searched them, allegedly recovering narcotics from their possession. The first accused was found with 117.58 grams of mephedrone, while the second was allegedly carrying 213.91 grams. The total seizure amounted to 331.49 grams, valued at Rs 10,14,470.

A case has been registered under Sections 8(c), 22(c) and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Both accused have been arrested, and the police are investigating the source of the drug and the intended recipients.

Ganja Allegedly Brought From Odisha

The Ghatkopar unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell has arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly bringing ganja from Odisha to Mumbai for sale. The police seized 22.96 kg of the contraband, valued at approximately Rs 11.48 lakh.

The accused, identified as Manishkumar Baijnath Chaudhary, was apprehended on October 13 near the garden outside Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, close to the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road bridge in Tilak Nagar, Chembur.

According to the police, the team intercepted the suspect during a patrol and recovered 22 kg and 960 grams of ganja from his possession. During questioning, the accused allegedly disclosed that he had brought the narcotic substance from Odisha and had come to Mumbai to sell it.

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A case has been registered under Sections 8(c) and 20(c) of the NDPS Act, 1985, by the Anti-Narcotics Cell and Tilak Nagar police station. The accused has been arrested, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the intended buyers and determine whether others were involved in the alleged interstate drug supply network.

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