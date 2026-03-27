Mumbai Crime Branch Seizes 2.028 Kg Charas Worth ₹2.02 Crore In Vikhroli, 2 Arrested In Parksite Drug Bust

Mumbai Crime Branch seizes charas worth ₹2.02 crore in Vikhroli, arresting two accused in narcotics raid | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, March 26: The Unit 7 of the Mumbai Crime Branch has seized charas (hashish) worth Rs 2.02 crore and arrested two accused in a major narcotics crackdown in the Parksite area of Vikhroli (West). The arrested accused have been identified as Kishor Chhaban Shedge (39) and Rajesh Ram Gavde (36), both residents of Parksite, Vikhroli (West).

Case registered under NDPS Act

The case has been registered at the Parksite Police Station under Sections 8(c), 20(b)(ii)(C), and 29 of the NDPS Act. According to police, the raid was conducted between 7:45 pm and 10:00 pm on March 25 at a premises located at Devshetty Chawl No. 4, behind Anacin Company, in Parksite, Vikhroli (West).

Seizure following tip-off

Acting on a tip-off received by Police Constable Honmane, the Crime Branch team intercepted the accused and recovered 2.028 kg of charas from their possession. The seized contraband is estimated to be worth Rs 2,02,80,000 in the illegal market.

Supply chain under probe

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were allegedly in possession of the narcotic substance for storage and sale purposes. The contraband was reportedly supplied to them by two wanted accused, identified as Pranay More and Vinay Kamte.

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Investigation ongoing

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by Police Constable Rajendra Bhimaji Shinde of Unit 7, Crime Branch. Further investigation in the matter is currently underway.

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