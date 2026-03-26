Mumbai Crime: Youth Injured While Thwarting Machete Attack On 16-Year-Old Friend In Mulund; Accused Arrested Within 24 Hours

Youth sustains serious injuries while protecting friend during machete attack near Mulund college | Representational Image

Mumbai, March 26: In a chilling incident that unfolded near a college in Mulund, a 21-year-old man attempted to kill his former girlfriend with a machete (koyta) on Wednesday morning.

The girl survived the attack thanks to the intervention of a male friend, who sustained serious injuries while shielding her from the blade. The Mulund police have arrested the assailant, identified as Ashish Gautam Bansode, within 24 hours of the crime.

Attack near college premises

According to the police, the attack occurred around 9:00 AM on March 25, as the 16-year-old victim was heading to her college. Bansode, a resident of Badlapur East, had allegedly been trailing her. The duo had been in a relationship for two years, but the girl had recently severed ties with him.

Assault triggered by breakup

Fuelled by resentment over the breakup, Bansode intercepted her near the college premises. He allegedly grabbed her from behind and questioned why she had stopped speaking to him before swinging a heavy iron machete at her neck.

Friend intervenes, suffers injuries

Seeing the imminent danger, the victim’s male friend rushed to intervene. He took the brunt of the blow intended for the girl, sustaining a deep gash on the back of his neck. The attacker continued to issue death threats and shout abuse, creating a state of panic among onlookers in the crowded public area.

The injured youth was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by local police, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Accused arrested, case registered

The Mulund police, acting on the victim’s complaint, have charged Bansode under Sections 109, 118(1), 78, and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, along with Sections 4 and 25 of the Arms Act and Sections 37(1)/135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

"The accused has a prior criminal record," a police official stated. "He has two existing cases against him at the Badlapur police station under the NDPS (drugs) and BNS Acts, along with a non-cognisable offence."

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Weapon recovered, probe continues

The police have successfully recovered the weapon used in the assault. Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

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