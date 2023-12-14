Mumbai Crime Branch Seizes ₹16 Crore Worth Of Drugs In Solapur; Main Accused Arrested

Representational Photo |

The Mumbai Crime Branch has seized drugs valued at Rs 16 crore during a raid on a drug factory in Solapur. The primary suspect in this case has been arrested today.

According to the officer, the Crime Branch was searching for Ramagoud Chandrayyagoud Idagi, also known as Raju Gouda, in connection with a drugs case worth Rs 16 crore. A few days ago, the Solapur local police had arrested Gouda under the NDPS Act, and he is currently in judicial custody.

A Crime Branch official stated that in October, drugs worth Rs 16 crore were discovered during a raid on a factory in MIDC, Solapur.

Raju Gouda, a resident of Telangana, will be produced in court tomorrow for remand.

The Crime Branch official mentioned that Raju Gouda is also one of the directors of the raided company, Shree Shenky Chemicals Pvt Ltd. He had invested Rs 60 lakh in this company, providing regular funds to co-accused for the manufacturing of MD in the said factory.

In October, Unit 9 of the Crime Branch apprehended a person from West Mumbai with MD drugs, leading to the arrest of his brother in Solapur in the same case, named Rahul Gawli and Atul Gawli. Both of them have completed their studies up to the 10th class.