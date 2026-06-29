Mumbai Crime Branch Probes ₹20 Crore Extortion Threat To Rohit Shetty Amid Bishnoi Gang Link Suspicions | File Pic

Mumbai: Renowned Bollywood filmmaker and director Rohit Shetty has allegedly received another threat call, with an unidentified person demanding ₹20 crore as extortion money.

According to sources, the threat was communicated over a phone call made to Shetty's mobile number on Saturday morning. The caller allegedly demanded ₹20 crore and warned of serious consequences if the amount was not paid.

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Following information provided by Shetty's team, the Mumbai Crime Branch has initiated an investigation into the matter. Officials are attempting to trace the location of the mobile number used to make the threatening call.

Police sources said the identity of the caller is yet to be established, and investigators are examining whether the threat has any connection with the Bishnoi gang, which has been linked to several recent extortion and intimidation cases involving prominent personalities.

A Crime Branch officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that a threat call had been received and described the matter as sensitive. “The investigation is underway, and efforts are being made to ascertain where the call originated from and identify the person behind it,” the officer said.

Notably, in February, five bullets were fired outside Rohit Shetty's Juhu residence near Hasya Kalakar Mehmood Chowk.

The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Lawrence gang.

The shots were fired by a bike-borne Deepak Sharma, who was later arrested in Agra.

The Mumbai Crime Branch filed a 1,624-page charge sheet in the firing incident in April. 15 accused were named in the charge-sheet, with Pravin Lonkar and Aarzo Bishnoi declared absconders.