Mumbai Crime Branch Nabs Duo For Duping Bank Officer Of ₹35.24 Lakh In Bogus Posting Scam

Representative Image

Mumbai crime branch has arrested two people who defrauded a person of ₹35.24 lakh in the name of getting a good posting in a nationalized bank. The accused had identified himself as an IPS.

According to the information received from the crime branch, a person named Vinay Jadhav had complained to the Chembur Police that he had met a person named Ganesh Chavan(33) and Chavan had told him that he was an IPS officer. Jadhav told Chavan that he worked as an officer in a bank. Chavan told him that since he had good acquaintances with the Union Ministry, he would get Chavan a good posting in the Bank of Baroda.

Chavan had demanded ₹1 crore to get a posting to Jadhav. In the greed of good posting, Jadhav gave ₹35.24 lakh to Chavan through bank and cash transactions. After receiving the advance money, Chavan brought Jadhav the letter issued by the Central Finance Minister and demanded the remaining money. After receiving the posting letter, Jadhav found out that the letter given by Chavan was fake.

When Jadhav came to know that the letter was fake and asked for the money back, Chavan threatened him. After which Jadhav complained about this to the police. The crime branch has registered an FIR in this case and arrested the accused Ganesh Chavan and Manoj Pawar(43).

A police officer said that both the accused were arrested on Sunday, presented in the court and taken into police custody. Further investigation is being conducted into this matter.