Mumbai Crime Branch Nabs Accused From Thane After Nearly 20 Years Of Evading Court Proceedings |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch’s Unit 7 has arrested a man who had been evading court proceedings for nearly 20 years in connection with a case registered in 2006.

Court Had Issued Warrant

The accused has been identified as Rajesh Arjun Hatalakar. According to the police, Hatalakar had remained absent from court proceedings for around two decades, following which the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, 37th Court, Esplanade Court issued an arrest warrant against him.

A team from Crime Branch Unit 7 began searching for the accused at his address in Thane. Police found that he had left the said residence several years ago. Investigators said that after being released on bail, Hatalakar had allegedly left his original residence and shifted to other locations to evade the police.

Sources Provide Crucial Leads

As there was no useful information available regarding his current whereabouts, the Unit 7 team developed confidential sources and gathered information about his movements. After analysing the information received, the police launched a search operation in the Ramchandra Nagar area of Thane.

Using human intelligence and technical investigation, the police managed to establish the accused’s whereabouts. Hatalakar was subsequently apprehended from Ramchandra Nagar, Vaiti Wadi, Thane West, on October 2, 2026.

He was arrested and produced before the court for further legal proceedings, police said. The operation was carried out under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection-1) Navnath Dhawale and Assistant Commissioner of Police (D-East) Dharmpal Bansode.

The team comprised Senior Police Inspector Anil Dhole, API Suhas Kharmate and Dhanaji Sathe, PSI Namdev Parabalkar and Arun Sawant, along with police personnel Deepak Pawar, Jadhav, Vilas Raut, Vikas Honmane and Savita Shinde.

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