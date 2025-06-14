Mumbai Crime Branch Nabs 2 From Madhya Pradesh In ₹4.33 Lakh Tardeo Burglary; Stolen Gold Recovered

Mumbai Crime Branch Recovers Stolen Gold, Nabs Burglary Duo from Ratlam | File Photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 3 has arrested two accused from Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, in connection with the burglary of gold jewellery worth ₹4.33 lakh from two locked houses in Tardeo. The arrested have been identified as Zikran Jahir Qureshi (26), a resident of Nalasopara, and Munakin Shaikh (19), a resident of Bandra East.

Following their arrest in Ratlam, the duo was brought to Mumbai on Friday. The police have recovered the entire stolen gold from Qureshi’s residence.

According to investigators, the theft took place between the evening of June 9 and the morning of June 10, when the accused broke into two unoccupied homes in the Tardeo area.

They allegedly made away with 430 grams of gold, including 2 gold necklaces, 2 gold chains, 2 pearl-studded gold chains, 1 pearl gold mangalsutra, 1 gold mangalsutra, 3 pairs of gold earrings, 1 gold earring, 9 gold rings, 3 additional rings, 1 pendant with mangalsutra, 4 gold earrings,1 gold choker, 2 pearl threads, 1 Lakshmi necklace, 1 silver coin, 2 white metal rings, 1 silver-colored watch, 1 gold-colored watch

The Tardeo Police had initially registered the case, and Crime Branch Unit 3 had begun a parallel investigation. During the probe, both suspects were identified and traced to Madhya Pradesh.

Acting on a tip-off, the Crime Branch team, with assistance from the Railway Protection Force (RPF), apprehended the duo at Ratlam railway station. Further investigation into the case is underway, including checking if the accused are linked to other similar crimes.